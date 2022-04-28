College students among 3 held with 10 kg ganja

Chennai: Teynampet police have arrested three persons including two college students and seized 10.5 kg ganja. Mohammed Hussain (21) and Jeyandirar Raju (21), both college students, were intercepted on Kasthuri Rangan Salai during a vehicle check on Tuesday night and 200 grams of the contraband were seized from them.

After it was revealed that they received it from one Hari (32) of Kodungaiyur, police placed an order for another 100 grams of ganja through the students. When Hari reached Triplicane to deliver the contraband, police secured him. He was taken to his house and a search led to the seizure of 10.5 kg ganja.

Probe revealed Hari bought the ganja in Andhra and delivered it to those who placed orders over phone. All three were remanded in judicial custody.