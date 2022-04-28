Auto drivers fined Rs 6,100 after video of abusing woman passenger went viral

The one-minute-long video indicates that the woman cancelled the trip after the MTC bus for her destination arrived and the upset the auto drivers developed an argument with her and mishandled her baggage.The video went viral soon after the incident and reached the notice of the senior police officials.

An inquiry was ordered and the auto drivers were traced and identified as E Suresh of Arumbakkam and K Kannan of Anna Nagar. Inquiries revealed that both the autorickshaws did not have the necessary permits.

While they were fined Rs 2,500 each for the offence, Ezhumalai was fined Rs 100 for demanding excess fare, Rs 700 for not insuring the vehicle and Rs 100 for the defective number plate. Kannan was also additionally fined Rs 100 for demanding excess fare and Rs 100 for refusing to ply the vehicle.