10-year-old boy swoons to death in Washernmenpet

Chennai: A 10-year-old boy playing on the street suddenly swooned to death at Washernmenpet on Wednesday evening. The deceased K Dinesh Kumar was a Class 5 student of a government school in which his mother Selvasankari was working as a conservancy worker. Police said Dinesh Kumar, who was playing on the street with friends, suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. Selvasankari rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Washernmenpet police registered a case and said the boy did not have any external injuries. His postmortem results are awaited for further investigation. Police said Selvasankari’s husband Karthik died five years ago.