Woman found dead, half-naked with injuries in her house at Melakottaiyur

Chennai: Rajeswari (37) was found dead inside her house in Melakottaiyur on Wednesday. The police are searching for her missing lover. Police said Rajeswari, a daily wage labourer, was separated from her husband and was living with Ganesan, a lorry driver from the same locality, for the last 6 months. On Sunday, they both fought and started to attack each other. The neighbours intervened and held peace talks with the couple. Police said after the fight, Rajeswari’s hut was locked from the outside for 2 days. Neighbours assumed they might have gone out. On Wednesday, due foul smell emanating from the hut, the neighbours informed Thalambur police. When the cops broke open the door, Rajeswari was found dead half-naked with injuries. They’ve registered a case and are trying to nab Ganesan who is missing.