Ward Committees requested to identify OSR for parks

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the ward committees to list out OSR (Open Space Reserve) lands where parks and playfields should be created on a priority basis under Singara Chennai 2.0.

In an official letter to the chairmen of the ward committees, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, asked them to conduct ward committee meetings and send agendas that should be placed for the Council’s approval before the 10th day of every month.

Also, Bedi requested the chairmen to send the lists of OSR land in their zones where parks and playfields should be created on a priority basis. “Under Singara Chennai 2.0, as many as 10 new parks and 4 playfields will be created across the city. The Chairman can send the priority list, where the facilities should be created,” he said in the letter.

The ward committees have also been asked to identify OSR land, where tree planting can be done in coordination with residents’ welfare associations and corporate firms under the CSR fund.

Apart from parks and playfields, the civic body wants the ward committees to suggest localities where new stormwater drains need to be constructed. Presently, the civic body carries out stormwater drains in Kosasthalaiyar Basin, Kovalam Basin, and restoration of water bodies works.

As per the norms, agendas should be finalized by ward committees and standing committees before placing them for Council's approval. Projects or works will be implemented only for the council approves the agendas (resolutions).

The ward committees have also been requested to identify locations for public toilets like e-toilets, community toilets, and bio-toilets.