Traffic diversion at Nandanam junction for 10 days

Chennai: The city traffic have introduced changes for vehicle movement at Nandanam junction on Anna Salai on a trial basis for 10 days from Friday to ease congestion. The vehicles from Venkatnarayana road intending to go to Chamiers Road will take left turn at the junction of Anna Salai and Venkatanrayana road, proceed towards Teynampet for 200 metres and take a U-turn in front of Toyota Show Room and proceed. The vehicles from Cenotaph Road and bound for Teynampet will take left turn at the junction of Anna Salai and Cenotaph Road, proceed towards Saidapet for 250 metres and take U-turn in front of Toyota Show Room and proceed. The vehicles from Bharathidasan Road to Teynampet will take a left turn at the Junction of Anna Salai and Bharathidasan Road, proceed towards Saidapet for 300 metres and take U-turn in front of Toyota Show Room to their destination.