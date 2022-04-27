Gold, e-goods worth Rs 1.5 cr seized in Chennai

Chennai: Customs officials seize 2.935 kgs of gold and electronic goods worth Rs 1.46 crore and arrested three passengers at the Chennai airport on Wednesday. Based on specific intelligence, the trio — Abdul Basith of Tiruchy, Shahul Hameed of Sivaganga and Saravanan of Theni — who arrived from Dubai were intercepted by the Customs. The team found Abdul Basith had concealed gold in the transformer of an old amplifier and the other two passengers concealed gold in their baggage. Totally 2.935 kgs of gold, liquor bottles, cigarette cartons, refurbished laptops, and iPhones worth Rs 1.46 crore and which were not declared were seized under the Customs Act, 1962. All three passengers were arrested. Further investigation is on.