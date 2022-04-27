Four more held for job fraud in name of AICTE

Chennai: The Central Crime Branch of the city police have arrested four more suspects in connection with the job fraud by misusing the name of All India Council for Technical Education. The accused Manikandan alias Thibaakaran (39) of Thoothukudi, Sathyanarayanan (26) of Tirupattur, Manikandan (33) of Tiruchy and Balakrishnan (68) of Hosur were arrested from Mangalore. A car, fake documents and identity cards were seized from them. Police said Thibakaran posed as an IAS official and head of IAS officials to cheat people of Rs 2.5 crore on the promise of getting them jobs in Union and state governments. He already has cases pending against him with CCB and in Thoothukudi. CCB registered a case based on a complaint from AICTE and arrested eight suspects who worked for Thibakaran and conducted interviews in different districts to swindle money from victims.