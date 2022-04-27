Firm owner held for dirty talk with interviewee

Chennai: Madhavaram police arrested the owner of a private firm for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman he interviewed. The accused Ganesh Babu (48) of Kolathur is a distributor of paints and had posted an advertisement for the job of personal secretary in his firm. When the victim, a 25-year-old woman, attended the interview at his office in Madhavaram on April 22, Ganesh Babu allegedly commented on her looks and demanded she spend private time with him when they travel outstation for work once in three months to get well compensated for the favours. While Ganesh Babu allegedly offered her Rs 1,000 to get a new pair of dresses, the victim refused and complained to the Madhavaram police. A case was registered and Ganesh Babu was arrested after an investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody.