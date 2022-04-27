DVAC arrests VAO, village assistant over bribe

Chennai: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and a village assistant who demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 13,000 on Wednesday. The complainant complained to the DVAC Chengalpattu unit that he had applied for a patta name transfer at Tiruvanchery VAO Office when Deepa, VAO, and Dhanalakshmi, village assistant demanded Rs 13,000. The landowner had asked to reduce the bribe to Rs 8,000 but both of them told that 13,000 is the final amount and only after getting it they would process the application. Following that, a complaint was filed with the DVAC and during trap proceedings, on the instruction of Deepa, village assistant Dhanalakshmi received the bribe amount of Rs 13,000 when police surrounded them and seized the money and arrested both of them.