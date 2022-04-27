33 new cases at IIT-Madras take Covid count to 59 in Chennai

Chennai: After 1,892 samples from IIT-Madras were tested, at least 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, taking the cluster tally to 145.

The state health department said that no new variant was identified when the initial 25 samples were sent from the IIT cluster for whole genomic sequencing.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 77 new cases including 1 from Meghalaya.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.7% on Wednesday. From April 19, at least 4,974 samples were taken, and 145 results turned positive, and the cluster cumulative case positivity rate is 2.9 per cent.