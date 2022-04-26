Woman RPF constable lauded for saving man from tracks

Chennai: The CCTV footage of a woman RPF constable rescuing a man when the latter fell from a moving express train at the Egmore railway station went viral on social media and the cop was felicitated by the railway officials.

The incident happened on Sunday night when Rockfort Express was leaving for Tiruchy. A man tried to get down and lost balance. Even as he fell in the gap between the platform and the train, the RPF constable A Mathuri who was standing guard on the platform acted swiftly and rescued him. RPF police said the man did not suffer injuries in the fall. Inquiries revealed that the man boarded the reserved coach by mistake while he had a ticket for the unreserved coach. He tried to get down but lost balance when the train started moving. However, police did not note down the details of the man as he walked off minutes later. While the video went viral on social media, Southern Railway General Manager BG Mallya presented the constable with merit certification.