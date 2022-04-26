Only athletes can be office-bearers of sports clubs: HC

Chennai: The first bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday confirmed an order of a single judge that mandated only sportspersons to be appointed as the office bearers to the sports clubs and associations.

While heading the bench along with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari passed the direction on rejecting a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Olympic association. The judges held that there is nothing wrong with the January 19 order passed by Justice R Mahadevan.

“Why should politicians be appointed as office bearers to the sports federations? What is the connection between the clubs and politicians? They (politicians and non-sportspersons) entering into sports clubs and associations merely to steal the benefits reserved for our sportsmen,” the Chief Justice observed. The bench lamented that sportsmen who are representing the nation, state and their team are not even getting proper basic amenities.

The matter was pertaining to a case filed by Nithya, a discus throw player, who alleged that TN athletic association denied her permission to take part in the national level athletic event. On hearing the submissions, Justice Mahadevan directed the state government to make a legal framework to regulate the functioning of sports federations in Tamil Nadu.

“No person shall be entitled to hold the position of president, vice-president, secretary or any other important functionary in any association and Federation on the only ground that he or she has contributed financially to the said organisation,” said Justice Mahadevan.