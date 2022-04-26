Man burns school boy’s chin with cigarette

Chennai: Royala Nagar police have launched a hunt for a man who burnt a minor boy’s chin with a cigarette and attacked his parents when they confronted him. The incident happened on Sunday night when the victim went to buy dinner in Ramapuram, said the police. The suspect identified as Hari allegedly developed a quarrel with the boy and suddenly burnt his chin with a cigarette. The boy reached home and informed about the incident after which his parents confronted Hari. But he attacked them with a concrete sheet and fled the spot. They were treated at Government Royapettah Hospital after which a complaint was lodged at Royala Nagar police station. A case has been registered and the hunt is on to nab the suspect.