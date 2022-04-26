Man, baby die as car rams stationary lorry

Chennai: A 28-year-old father and his six-month-old baby died in an accident after their car rammed into a lorry on the National Highway near Maduranthagam on Tuesday. Police said Ashwin Kumar (28) of Madurai along with his wife Siva Bhagyam (23) and children Divana (2) and a six-month-old baby boy came to Chennai to attend a family function. On Tuesday morning the family began their return journey in their car. When nearing Maduranthagam on the National Highway, Ashwin failed to notice a tanker lorry on the roadside since there were no reflectors and lights in the lorry and rammed the car at high speed. Ashwin and the baby died on the spot while his wife and daughter suffered injuries. A search is on to nab the lorry driver.