Immolation bid by woman thwarted near DGP office

Chennai: A 39-year-old woman’s attempt to self-immolate in front of DGP office on Monday was thwarted by police personnel on duty.

Inquiries revealed that the woman, S Parameshwari of Pammal, a widow, was befriended by one Raja Desingu Subramani of Vellore via Facebook, a few months ago.

Raja allegedly promised to introduce Parameshwari to the film industry as a movie director and received Rs 5 lakh from her and secretly married her.

However, she later realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint against Raja at the local police station.

Since there was no action on her complaint, she reached the DGP office with a can of kerosene and attempted to self-immolate.

Marina police are inquiring about the incident.