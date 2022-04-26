Civic body to update IT service rules in HR

Chennai: Human resources management of the Greater Chennai Corporation will become better organised in line with corporate firms as the civic body has decided to draft IT (information technology) service rules.

A Chennai Corporation official said that a proposal has been sent to the State government to draft the rules. “Once the government sanctions it, all the IT-enabled services related to establishments (human resources) will be comprehensively merged,” the official added.

Apart from drafting IT service rules, the civic body will also reorganise and create new posts in the IT wing of the civic body.

When asked whether the new IT service rules will include online services like property tax payment, building plan approval, etc, the official explained that the new system will be exclusively for human resource management.

“We will integrate salary disbursement, pension payment, tracking of leaves and other employees related in one system. There are a few software applications already in use, but they are not comprehensive,” he clarified.

Recently, the civic body’s senior officials met the top brass of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to discuss the proposal.