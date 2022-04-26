BJP leader's translator arrested for harassing woman in Chennai

Chennai: Police arrested a techie who allegedly tried to misbehave with a woman staying in the same building in Pazhavanthangal on Monday.

The accused was identified as Pawan Kumar, who is also working as Hindi translator for Karu Nagarajan, TN state general secretary of BJP.

The victim Nisha (27) (Name changed) of Mumbai who works at a private software firm in Chennai was staying as a paying guest with Rinku in the second floor of an apartment in Bakthavachalam Nagar in Pazhavanthangal. Police said Rinku's brother Pawan Kumar was also staying on the ground floor of the same apartment and was working as a manager in a software firm in Chennai.

On Monday, Pawan Kumar allegedly asked Nisha to clean the house properly and during that time both of them argued. During a heated argument, Pawan Kumar tore her clothes and tried to misbehave with her. Later Nisha filed a complaint at the Pazhavanthangal police station. The police registered a case and arrested Pawan Kumar and further inquiry is on.