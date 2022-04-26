Ayodhya Mandapam dispute: High Court orders fresh inquiry

Chennai: Observing that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department shall order a fresh inquiry into the alleged mismanagement complaint against the Sri Ram Samaj, a society which established the renowned Ayodhya Mandapam in West Mambalam, the Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in the case indicating that it would set aside the order of a single judge upholding the HR and CEs move of taking over the administration of Ayodhya Mandapam.

“The government had not even served the complaint copy to the society but issued a show-cause notice. The typical working of the government will not be endorsed by the court. We’d set aside the order passed by the HR&CE in 2013 and the recent order of a single judge in favour of taking over of the administration of Ayodhya Mandapam,” the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy observed.

The judges made these observations on reserving orders and the same to be pronounced on Wednesday on a petition filed by Sri Ram Samaj challenging the order of Justice VM Velumani upholding the action of the HR and CE to appoint a fit person to oversee the affairs of the mandapam.

The judges also observed that a fresh inquiry may be ordered into the allegations levelled against the society and the Samaj shall continue to control the Mandapam till the disposal of the inquiry. R Shunmugasundaram, Advocate General, submitted that a retired judge shall head the inquiry.