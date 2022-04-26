Anticipatory bail plea of actress rejected

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by actor and model Meera Mithun in a case booked against her on charges of releasing a WhatsApp audio against Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders on dismissing advance bail petition filed by Mithun. The petitioner submitted that she had not sent the voice message against the Chief Minister, and she was at a funeral when the message was shared on WhatsApp group. However, the police objected to her petition submitting that the petitioner has been repeatedly committing this offence.

The judge dismissed the anticipatory bail plea directing the police to arrest and investigate the issue.