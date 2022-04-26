55,885 cases of traffic violations in 11 days; Rs 1.42 cr fine collected in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai Metropolitan Traffic Police has shifted traffic offense penalty to non-cash transaction system from March 2018. Although it was good to pay fines in the early stages, many of the violators have not paid the penalties.

Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on April 11 opened 10 call centers in Chennai, to call and remind the violators to pay the fine.

In a period of 10 days, from April 11 to April 21, a total of 2,389 phone calls were made from 10 call centers informing those who violated the rules of the road about pending fines and were instructed to pay within a week.

A warning has been issued that cases would be sent to court if they did not pay the fine.