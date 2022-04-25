Two persons arrested for possession of Amphetamine in Chennai

Chennai: Sleuths from NCB arrested two persons in Chennai in connection with seizure 184 gm of amphetamine.

A press release from NCB said that officers in Chennai intercepted a passenger at the Chennai international airport on Saturday while he was in the process of departing by Srilankan Airlines to Colombo.

Searching his baggage resulted in the recovery of leather made office files, which was found to be concealed with white crystalline substance, purported to be Amphetamine , a psychotropic substance. A total quantity of 184 gm of Amphetamine was seized. Preliminary enquiries with the passenger, revealed that the contraband was supplied by his associate for further delivery at Colombo, Sri Lanka. Immediate follow up resulted in the apprehension of the said associate who was staying in a hotel at Triplicane, Chennai.

Both the persons, aged 57 years respectively and residents of Madurai, have been placed under arrest and remanded in judicial custody.