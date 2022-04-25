MCC’s Viscom dept holds 2-day workshop

Chennai: The Department of Visual Communication at the Madras Christian College organised their annual media extravaganza INVICTUS 2022 at the Preview Theatre, Centre for Media Studies, which included Werkstatt – a 2-day workshop, and Aathmann – an intercollegiate cultural event that saw the participation of more than 200 students.

The event was inaugurated on April 19 by Chief Guest Ruben, Editor [Indian Film Industry] along with the Principal and Secretary Dr P Wilson and the Self-Financed Director Dr Jannet Vennila. Ruben interacted with the students enthusiastically while explaining his journey of becoming an editor.

Followed by a session on RED KOMODO 6K which marked the first-ever workshop among Arts and Science Colleges. Manikandan Ramamoorthy, Cinematographer and member of the Western Indian Cinematographers Association, conducted a session on ‘Independent Film Making – Peeping through the Box’ with the augmentation of technology and cinematography that boomed during the pandemic. The participants were taught the working of the camera and the techniques applied in handling the camera.

Sugan, Stunt Choreographer, had the students fixed with his interactive session highlighting the works of a stunt choreographer. He performed few stunts and elaborated on the various styles and techniques used in the film industry.

The second day commenced with a pre conceptualised concept shoot using RED KOMODO 6K.