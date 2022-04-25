Man smokes inside the flight, arrested

Chennai: A 54-year-old man who smoked inside a flight and fought with other passengers was arrested by the police on Sunday night. An Indigo Airlines flight from Kuwait was heading towards Chennai with 164 passengers.

During the flight, Xavier from Tanjavur started to smoke. Though the passengers and cabin crew asked him to stop smoking, he refused.

Later the pilot informed the Chennai airport control room and after the flight landed, Xavier was taken for inquiry. Later he was arrested by the airport police.