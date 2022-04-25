Man hacked to death in Ambattur Estate, hunt on for suspects

Chennai: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death in front of his brother in broad daylight at Ambattur Industrial Estate on Monday morning and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

The deceased, I Lokesh alias Karthik of Ambattur, worked at an electrical workshop on Vanagaram road along with her brother Venkatesh.

Around 10.30 am, a man identified as Lasar reached the workshop and asked the brother duo to step out.

When the siblings came out, a gang of men who were hiding nearby surrounded them and tried to attack the duo. While Venkatesh managed to flee the spot, the gang hacked Lokesh several times and murdered him on the spot before fleeing.

On information, Ambattur Industrial Estate police rushed to the spot and sent Lokesh's body for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects. Preliminary inquiries revealed that there was an enmity between the suspect Lasar and the sibling duo as they fought over a mobile phone at Ambattur a week ago.

Police suspect that Lasar might have carried out the attack for revenge and further investigation is on.