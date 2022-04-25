Filmmaker held for harassing woman for marriage in Chennai

Chennai: Vadapalani all-women police have arrested a filmmaker on the charges of harassing a woman to marry him.

The accused, R Vaarahi (46) of Virugambakkam, has already landed in controversy in the past for the title of his directorial venture, Siva Manasula Pushpa, and has been arrested on the charges of criminal intimidation.

Police said that the accused had been staying at TAISHA apartments in Virugambakkam, where he allegedly harassed fellow flatmate, a 31-year-old woman, to marry her.

Based on her complaint, Vadapalani all-women police registered a case and arrested Vaarahi. He was remanded in judicial custody on Monday.