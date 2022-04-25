Drunk youth kill guard in Ashok Nagar

Chennai: A 52-year-old security guard of an apartment in Ashok Nagar was murdered by a group of drunk youngsters since he allegedly shooed them away from the building on Sunday. Police have arrested two suspects and hunt is on for two more.

The deceased, D Poonamalai of Cuddalore district was found lying unconscious and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. However, he died without responding to treatment in the evening.

Inquiries revealed that four youngsters attacked him with a wooden mop stick and pushed him to the floor apart from hurling stones at him.