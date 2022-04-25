EMU train derails at Beach station; case registered against driver

Chennai: A modern ‘3 phase’ electric train with 12 compartments was brought to the Chennai Beach Railway Station from workshop at 4.25 pm on Sunday.The train, driven by Pavithran, to the station unexpectedly lost control and collided on the platform.

The train also ran into two of the shops, collided with the wall and damaged Platform 1.

No casualties were reported as no one was in the train. However, only 2 compartments, the engine compartment of the electric train and the compartment next to it, were severely damaged in the accident.

Pavithran, who drove the train immediately informed the platform officials that the ‘brake’ was not working when the electric train started coming inside the railway station at moderate speed. Police on security duty on the platform, with the help of railway security guards, immediately evacuated the passengers.

Also as the shops were closed since it was Sunday no casualties related to this accident were reported

Pavithran, the driver, also jumped from the train a few seconds before the EMU collided against the platform. Following this, the railway staff rescued the compartments of the train and took them to the workshop.

Today, trains are operating 100 meters ahead of the first platform where the accident occured.Fences have been erected at the site to prevent the public from entering the area where the accident took place.

A case has been registered by Egmore Railway Police against the driver of the train, under the category of driving dangerously who is being investigated by the railway authorities.

Authorities are investigating the train driver from various angles, and Railway Police are to conduct an inquiry based on the report.