2 passengers held for visiting Yemen

Chennai: Police arrested two passengers who travelled to Yemen, a country blacklisted by India, and returned to Chennai via Sharjah on Sunday. When the travel documents of Rahmadulah (42) of Tiruppur and Kanthavel (53) of Sharjah were checked the immigration officials found that both of them had stayed at Yemen for a few months.

The officials detained the duo and during the inquiry, they claimed that they were sent there by a private firm they were working for and were unaware of the government’s advisory on visiting the country.

However, the officials did not accept as they were cautioned 3 years ago not to travel to Yemen.