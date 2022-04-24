Woman kills autistic 2-yr-old son, self

Chennai: A 32-year-old woman committed suicide after killing her autism affected two-year-old son near Kalpakkam on Friday night.

The deceased were Koteeswari of Neikuppi village near Kalpakkam and her son Hariharasudhan. Police said Koteeswari was married to Boopathi, a builder and the couple has two daughters and a son. Their son was unable to talk and was also facing hearing difficulties. Two days ago, the couple checked Hariharasudhan at a private hospital and the doctors said he might be affected by autism and may not be able to speak for life. Police said the doctors also said that there are a few treatments for autism and they can try to cure it.

However, for the past two days, Koteewari was dejected and did not speak with anyone in the house. On Friday night, Koteeswari put the baby inside the water tank in the backyard and committed suicide by hanging in the living room. The family members, who were shocked to see Kotteswari hanging from the ceiling, searched for Hariharasundhan and later found his body floating in the water tank.

Sadras police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.