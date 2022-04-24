Woman found lying unconscious with child in Nanganallur

Chennai: A 28-year-old woman was found lying unconscious with bleeding injuries and burns along with her 10-month-old child at her house in Nanganallur on Sunday. Police have launched a hunt for her absconding husband who is suspected to have attempted to murder her.

The victim Vinitha, wife of the suspect Kamalakannan, and resident of Thillai Ganga Nagar have been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment, said police.

The incident came to light when the Kamalakannan's employer, a flour mill owner, came in search of him since he did not turn up for work on Sunday. He was shocked to find Vinitha in a pool of blood while her 10-month-old child was crawling next to her.

He immediately alerted the police and a team from Adambakkam station rushed to the spot.

Vinitha was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment.

Police said that the woman has cut injuries on her neck and had been hit with a liquor bottle on her head. The suspect has also tried to set her ablaze since there were burns on her thigh.

Since Vinitha's husband has been missing, police suspect that he could have been the person behind the crime. A hunt has been launched for him. The child did not have any injuries, said police.