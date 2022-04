Chennai: Following to the announcement made recently about the special grama sabha meetings would be increased from 4 to 6 to in year, CM Stalin participated in a special grama sabha meeting on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day in Sengadu village in Kanchipuram district.

In the meeting, Stalin heard the grievances of the villagers and assured them that all necessary action will be taken through the district administration.

Further details awaited.