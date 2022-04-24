Police arrest 5 youngsters for robbery, alleged drug abuse in separate cases

Chennai: Arumbakkam police arrested a duo who threatened and robbed two pedestrians of their phones and cash on Saturday night. The victims, Poongavanam and Kasinathan of Arumbakkam, were walking back home after work in Koyambedu, when they were intercepted by two men on 100 ft road. After snatching their phones, they allegedly threatened them and robbed their money before fleeing the spot. Based on their complaint, police identified the suspects – P Vicky (22) of Arumbakkam and A Arunkumar (22) of Cuddalore – with the help of CCTV footage and arrested them. The stolen phones and cash were also retrieved. Meanwhile, Maduravoyal police arrested two men – K Kishore Kumar (21) and S Guhan (21) – for possession of tablets allegedly kept for drug abuse. They were secured during vehicle check.