Stalin attends Iftaar party at Ramachandra Convention Center
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attended Iftaar party at Ramachandra Convention Center at Thiruvanmiyur.

"We made a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. AIADMK was voted in favour of CAA, but we not only opposed but also did a signature campaign," said MK Stalin.

"Attempts are being made to divide Tamil Nadu by caste and religion. Some people want to stop the development of the state by dividing us. The people of Tamil Nadu should realize this and act. Only a peaceful country can achieve all kinds of development," He added.

