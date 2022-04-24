Meth crystals worth Rs 2.3 cr bound for Australia seized at post office

Chennai: Customs officials seized meth crystals worth Rs 2.3 crore destined to Australia at the foreign post office here on Saturday. Based on specific information, Chennai Air Customs detained one courier parcel destined for Australia, suspected of containing narcotic substances. On detailed examination, a wooden box was found concealed in the bottom of the parcel in which a plastic pouch was found, containing 920 grams of meth crystals, a psychotropic substance. The meth crystals were valued at around Rs 2.3 crore and the same was recovered and seized under the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigations are in progress.