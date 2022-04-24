Ma Su visits IIT Madras, 5 more test positive

Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and health secretary J Radhakrishnan went to the IIT Madras campus and visited the Covid positive students on Sunday. As many as 5 more cases of Covid have been reported from the campus and a total of 60 positive cases of Covid have been reported out of the 2,013 samples tested for Covid.

Health Minister said that only about 2.9 percent of the samples have tested positive for Covid and people need not panic. He said that all those affected are stable, of which 40 people are not having any symptoms, while 20 others have mild symptoms. He said that the infection is expected to have spread through the college fees and now the food is being provided to their respective rooms in the hostels.

"People are not wearing masks and remain complacent, which leads to the easy spread of the infection. The vaccination is very important in such times and we are going to organise mega vaccination drive with about 1 lakh camps across the state. About 40 lakh people have not taken the first dose and 1.4 crore second doses are to be given. Overall, 2 crore doses are to be administered. The announcement of vaccination camps will be made on Monday," he said.

He further denied the occurrence of a fourth wave and asked the people to not panic and said that the testing of all individuals is not necessary and the ICMR guidelines on testing are to be followed to test symptomatic individuals, those with travel history and their contacts are being tested.