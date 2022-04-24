Jayakumar seeks easing of bail terms

Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar has filed an application before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to relax the bail conditions in the land grabbing case booked against him by the city police. Jayakumar, in his affidavit, said he has adhered to all the bail conditions put by the Madras HC on March 11 and he wants relaxation in appearing before the police. Justice Jagadish Chandira is to take up the matter for hearing on Monday. Earlier, while granting the bail to the former minister, Justice Jagadish Chandira wanted Jayakumar to stay in Tiruchy and appear before the cantonment police on three days a week.