Act on graft case against woman inspector, SP told

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police to take a call within two months on disposing of a corruption complaint against the Inspector of Police, Kuthalam range in the delta district.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the direction on hearing a plea by R Karthikeyan, a resident of Kuthalam.

The petitioner sought a direction from the state police DGP to initiate action against Valli, Inspector of Police, Kuthalam range in Mayiladuthurai district.

“The police inspector is involved in several corrupt practices. She has been taking sides with one history-sheeter named VGK Manikandan who has some political affiliations too. The inspector is filing cases and harassing people who are filing complaints against Manikandan. One special inspector also backed the corrupt practices of the Kuthalam inspector,” the petitioner argued.

The petitioner further submitted that he sent a representation to DGP seeking action against the inspector’s malpractices, and there is no progress on his complaint.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Gokulakrishnan submitted that the petitioner should have approached the Mayiladuthurai SP. “Without the knowledge of the SP, the petitioner has moved a representation before the DGP,” the AAP submitted.

On recording the submissions, the judge directed the petitioner to make representation before Mayiladuthurai SP regarding his allegations against the inspector.

“The SP shall decide to consider the representation. If a prima facie case was made out against the inspector, a probe could be launched and disposed of within two months,” Justice Jagadish Chandira observed.