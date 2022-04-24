56-yr-old returning after night shift gagged & raped near Madhavaram

Chennai: A 56-year-old woman was allegedly gagged and raped by an unknown person near Mathur-MMDA in the wee hours of Thursday and Ennore all-women police have launched a hunt for the suspect. The victim was returning home after the night shift from her workplace in Madhavaram when she was intercepted by the suspect on the third main road. Before she could raise an alarm, the suspect gagged her and dragged her to a park nearby, where she was sexually assaulted by the man. While he fled the spot, the woman reached home and informed her family. Based on her complaint, Ennore all-women police registered a case.