50 sovereigns missing from school teacher’s house in Villivakkam

Chennai: The ICF police is inquiring into the alleged theft of 50 sovereigns and Rs 20,000 in cash from a school teacher’s house during daytime at Villivakkam on Saturday. The complainant, Priya Prasad of Tirumalai Nagar, returned from school on Saturday afternoon and found her valuables missing. Inquiries revealed that Priya’s son Arjun stepped out from the house around 10.30 am and returned two hours later. He reportedly told police that the house remained locked when he reached home and that he did not find anything suspicious when he returned home. Police suspect that persons known to the family might have carried out the loot and further investigation is on.