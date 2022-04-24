1.80 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste processed in Chennai

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has processed close to 1.80 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste from city dumping yards using bio-mining method.

According to civic body data, bio-mining has completely been completed in Pallikaranai old dumping yard as the civic body has removed 40,853 cumic metres of legacy waste and reclaimed the land.

Meanwhile, of the total accumulated legacy waste of 86,122 cubic metres, as much as 73,533 cubic metres of legacy waste has been processed in Athipattu dump yard. Similarly, the civic body processed 64,443 cubic metres of legacy waste in Sathangadu dump yard. The dump yard in north Chennai had more than 1.25 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste.

In a similar project, the civic body has commenced bio-mining of legacy waste in Perungudi landfill at a cost of Rs. 350.65 Crore. A total of 34.02 lakh cubic metres of waste will be processed in landfill that polluted Pallikaranai marsh land.

Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation is preparing a detailed project report to reclaim Kodungaiyur landfill by removing 64 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste at Rs. 777.22 Crore.