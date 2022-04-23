Home Minister Amit Shah walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Chennai on Saturday night and was welcomed by BJP leader including, Annamalai, L Murugan, Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, CT Ravi, Vanathi Srinivasan.
Shah, who was on his way to Avadi, suddenly stopped the car on GST road, got down from the vehicle and walked for a few metres amid heavy security, thus creating commotion.
As he continued to walk for a few metres, several people gathered on the road and greeted him.
Shah will visit Puducherry on Sunday to lay foundation stones for three academic buildings at Pondicherry University. Foundation stones of Rs 48.66 crores will be laid for the annex buildings to the Department of Physics and Chemistry and a new building for the Department of Food Science and Technology in the main campus of the Pondicherry University, a statement mentioned. Shah would visit the university to mark the 150th birth anniversary of philosopher Shri Aurobindo.