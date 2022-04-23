Home Minister Amit Shah walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Chennai on Saturday night and was welcomed by BJP leader including, Annamalai, L Murugan, Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, CT Ravi, Vanathi Srinivasan.

Shah, who was on his way to Avadi, suddenly stopped the car on GST road, got down from the vehicle and walked for a few metres amid heavy security, thus creating commotion.