Couple held with 30 kg ganja, car seized in Chennai

CHENNAI: Elephant Gate police arrested a couple in possession of 30 kg ganja and seized a car from them.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Naushad Ali (38) of Mannadi and his wife Ayesha (23). Police said that Moahmmed Naushad Ali, a history-sheeter, had been a tea shop in Royapuram.

Based on a tip-off that the couple was returning from Andhra Pradesh with the contraband, Elephant Gate police led by inspector Veerakumar were waiting at Kavarapettai near Gummidipoondi in the wee hours of Friday. However, the couple who was intercepted by Tiruvallur police at Elavur toll-gate managed to escape from them and hid in the interior location.

On information, Elephant Gate police traced the couple to Muthalambedu village using the mobile phone tower location with the help of cybercrime police and nabbed them. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday night.