Council hall to be shifted out of Ripon Building after 9 decades

CHENNAI: After a period of 9 decades, the Chennai Corporation council meeting will be held outside the heritage Ripon Building as the Greater Chennai Corporation is contemplating to conduct the meetings in the under construction green building inside the Ripon Building premise. Ripon Building has been hosting the council meeting since 1930s.

According to Chennai Corporation sources, the present Council hall on the second floor of the Ripon Building is insufficient to provide comfortable seatings to the elected councillors. "Decision has been taken to move the council meetings to much spacious green building. Minor modifications will be done for the hall. Construction works will be completed before the end of 2023," a source said.

Several councillors during 2011-2016 regime had demanded the civic administration to take measures to expand the council hall but the civic body could not modify the heritage building. Prior to 2011, there were only 155 councillors but the number was increased to 200 in 2011.

The civic body is constructing a green building in compliance with IGBC Green New Building Platinum rating, GRIHA 5 Satr rating and LEED Platinum rating to house integrated command and control centre (ICCC). As per the proposal, the building will minimise the usage of air-conditioning to save electricity.

The ground-plus-four-floor building will house digital experience centre, smart governance centre and disaster response centre apart from the council hall and ICCC.