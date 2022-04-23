Ban students from wearing religious clothes in TN: Petition in Madras HC

Chennai: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to ban students from wearing religious identity clothes in schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu.

In Karnataka, students were not allowed to wear religious symbols in schools and colleges. Some Islamic students have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the ban.

The petition is being heard in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, where school and college exams are being held, the State government has banned students from coming to school and college wearing clothes that show any religious identity, including the hijab.

Gopinath, a leader of the Hindu Progressive League and a lawyer from Tirupur, has filed a petition in the Madras High Court today. In the petition, "A uniform for students has been introduced in 1960 with the aim of bridging the gaps that may exist between school students in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The petitioner said that the petition was filed to promote equality among students, to prevent inequality in the name of religion and to prevent the occurrence of hijab controversy in Karnataka as well as in Tamil Nadu.

The petition seeks a ban on the wearing of religious symbols in educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, including schools and colleges, as it is not permissible to disturb public order in the name of religion in civilized Indian society.

The case is scheduled to come up for hearing in a session chaired by Justice Duraiswamy next Monday.