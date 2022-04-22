Trio tricks woman to deposit fake notes in ATM; arrested

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three people for allegedly depositing counterfeit currency notes in denominations of Rs 500 at an ATM in Nandambakkam two weeks ago. The police probed based on the bank manager’s complaint and nabbed the trio who was remanded in judicial custody. The investigators collected the CCTV camera footage and found that 28 fake currencies were deposited by a woman. They collected the personal details of the woman from the bank and conducted an inquiry with her. She told police that a man requested to deposit in her bank account and later transfer the funds to his account through Google Pay. He allegedly requested to make the deposit claiming he failed to bring his bank passbook. After depositing the cash, the woman transferred the cash to them through an online transaction. The police team nabbed one Amarnath, who gave the cash to the woman and based on his confession, nabbed two of his associates named Mohammed Ali, 52, of Alandur and Nazimuddin, 39, of Pudupet. Police seized Rs 20,000 worth of fake currencies before remanding the three.