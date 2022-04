CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who allegedly misbehaved with a college girl on a crowded MTC bus has been arrested by Adyar police. The incident happened on a Broadway-bound bus on Wednesday near Adyar. The accused was identified as N Subbaiah of Taramani, a vegetable vendor. As the victim raised an alarm, fellow passengers secured the accused and handed him over to Foreshore Estate police. He was handed over to the local police and remanded in judicial custody on the charges of woman harassment.