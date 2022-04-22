Madras, Melbourne varsities launch blended B.Sc prog

CHENNAI: The University of Madras in association with the University of Melbourne on Thursday announced the launch of the blended Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) programme from the academic year 2022-23.

With the increased demand for blended learning in India, the University of Melbourne is introducing opportunities for graduating students to further enroll in postgraduate courses offered at Melbourne. The proposed programme is well-suited for graduates seeking to workin science-related companies that need industry-specific workplace training.

Dr S Gowri, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras said the programme in collaboration with the University of Melbourne will add more prominence to the course and the programme will also be conducted jointly by the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology departments of our University.