In a first, Corpn to provide training to Chennai councillors

CHENNAI: Chennai: With a majority of Councillors in Chennai being elected first time to the City Council, the Greater Chennai Corporation is conducting an orientation session at the Ripon Building.

Commissioner, Mayor, deputy mayor and senior officials are taking part in the session. During the session, councillors will be trained about the rules and procedures of the Council and they will be apprised of their powers and responsibilities.

It may be noted that Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, standing chairpersons and zonal committee chairmen are first-time councillors.

Ministers KN Nehru, M Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu inaugurated the session.