Girl complains of improper behaviour by fellow swimmer at SDAT pool

CHENNAI: Guindy police have registered a case against a swimmer for allegedly sexually abusing a fellow swimmer during the training session inside the swimming pool of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in Velachery. Police are yet to arrest the suspect. The complainant girl alleged that she was teased often by a fellow teenage male swimmer. The girl complained to her father that the teenager, who had been swimming there for more than 5 years, often touched her inappropriately when inside the pool. Irritated over the misbehaviour, she warned the youngster to stay away from her. The duo picked up a quarrel in the pool over the issue. Following this, the girl’s father filed a formal complaint at the Guindy police station and they registered a case against the boy. Further investigations are on.